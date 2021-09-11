Canada's Morton shares victory with Ireland's Coyle at Spruce Meadows 'Masters'
Canadian Brian Morton navigated the ATCO Electric Six Bar to a shared victory at the Spruce Meadows 'Masters' on Friday in Calgary.
Morton of Langley, B.C., stood atop the leaderboard alongside Ireland's Jordan Coyle following a jump-off.
The 35-year-old captured the ATCO Electric Six Bar title aboard Crusador Z.
Saint-Jean, Que., native Mario Deslauriers finished fourth aboard Cloud 39.
At 56, Deslauriers has competed on the Olympic stage three times, with appearances in 1984, 1988 and 33 years later in Tokyo.
The Spruce Meadows 'Masters' show jumping competition continues Saturday with the 1.50m Suncor Cup and the 1.60m BMO Nations' Cup.
The 'Masters' serves as the second event of the September Series at Spruce Meadows, a three-week series featuring the top show jumping horses and athletes from Canada and around the world.
WATCH | Canada's Morton shares spoils at ATCO Electic Six Bar title:
