Farrington wins Telus Cup at Spruce Meadows 'Masters'; Canada's Moffatt finishes 2nd

Canada earned two top-five finishes in the Telus Cup 1.45-metre show jumping competition at the Spruce Meadows 'Masters' on Thursday in Calgary, with American Kent Farrington taking the trophy aboard Austria 2.

Hyde Moffatt of Brantford, Ont., led all Canadians by placing second with a time of 57.08 with his horse Grafton.

Moffatt was initially atop the leaderboard ahead of Perth, Ont., native Amy Millar in second, but Farrington vaulted into first place after posting a winning time of 55.85.

Farrington won a team jumping silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, but he missed the podium at Tokyo 2020.

Saint-Jean, Que., native Mario Deslauriers finished fifth aboard Cloud 39 (59.26), while Millar ended up placing sixth with Christiano (59.61).

The 56-year-old Deslauriers has represented Canada on the Olympic stage three times, with appearances in 1984, 1988 and 33 years later in Tokyo.

Millar represented Canada at the Rio Olympics in 2016, where she placed fourth in mixed team jumping, and 38th in individual mixed jumping.

Farrington is off to a great start at the 2021 Spruce Meadows Series, having claimed two victories at the opening 'National' last week. Farrington captured the the PwC Cup with Jasper, and the RBC Grand Prix of Canada with Gazelle.

Langley, B.C.'s Brian Morton finished 11th with Cadillac (65.83). Calgary's Ben Asselin with The Freshman and Vanessa Mannix with Kittings Des Hausseurs rounded out the Canadian finishers in 14th (66.77) and 22nd place (64.68), respectively.

Palgrave, Ont.'s Erynn Ballard did not finish, while Calgary rider Kara Chad withdrew.

The 'Masters' serves as the second event of the September Series at Spruce Meadows, a three-week series featuring the top show jumping horses and athletes from Canada and around the world.

The series features competitions with fence heights ranging from 1.20m–1.60m, with over $5.6 million dollars in total prize money up for grabs.

WATCH | Canada's Tiffany Foster, Kara Chad finish 1-2 at ATCO Classic Grand Prix: