Canada's Eric Lamaze earns gold, silver at Spruce Meadows
Belgium wins BMO Nations' Cup, Ireland takes 3rd
Canada's Eric Lamaze aboard Chacco Kid scored his second major victory at the Spruce Meadows Masters tournament on Saturday, capturing the $133,700 Suncor Energy Winning Round.
He wasn't done with two first-place finishes either, adding a silver medal in the team event in the BMO Nations' Cup alongside Canadians Mario Deslauriers, Kara Chad and Erynn Ballard in the evening competition.
The Suncor Energy Winning Round is held in a format that sees the top 10 ranked riders following the opening round return for an all-deciding second round where the fastest clear wins.
Lamaze had the advantage of going last in the order and knew exactly what he had to do to win.
WATCH | Eric Lamaze wins Suncor Cup at Spruce Meadows:
The 2008 Olympic Champion finished in 44.73 seconds — eclipsing the time of 46.62 seconds that had been set by Italy's Lorenzo de Luca riding Limestone Grey.
The victory was an emotional one for Lamaze, who publicly revealed in June that he has been battling a brain tumour. After praising Chacco Kid, Lamaze dedicated his victory to a long-time friend Kim Kirton, who was also a winner in the International Ring during her competitive riding career.
"She doesn't travel too much but when she does, good things seem to happen. Kimmy, this one is for you," said Lamaze.
Meanwhile, Belgium won the $530,000 BMO Nations' Cup, with Ireland taking third.
WATCH | Francois Mathy Jr. seals Nations Cup victory for Belgium:
