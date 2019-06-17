Eric Lamaze wins 2nd straight Grand Prix at Spruce Meadows

Canada's Eric Lamaze closed out the Spruce Meadows Continental tournament on Sunday in Calgary by capturing his second straight Grand Prix.

Lamaze, aboard Fine Lady 5, won the $390,000 Friends of the Meadows Grand Prix by beating out 40 of the world's top show jumping athletes.

Seven riders, including three Olympic gold medallists, delivered clear rounds to set the stage for a jump-off that the 51-year-old from Montreal won with a time of 38.65 seconds.

"It was a great jump-off," said Lamaze. "Everybody in there knows how to go fast. Anyone could have won today but my horse seems to jump the lowest in the air... she just skimmed the last fence.

"She jumps quite flat and lands carrying the speed. My horse deserves a lot of the credit."

Canadian Mario Deslauriers and Amsterdam 27 placed second in 38.67 seconds, while Steve Guerdat of Switzerland came third in 38.68 seconds riding Venard de Cerisy.

Lamaze also won the $500,000 Grand Prix of Canada last weekend at the The National aboard Chacco Kid.

He was competing at The National for the first time since revealing publicly he's been dealing with a brain tumour for over a year and a half.

Lamaze is the all-time leading money winner at Spruce Meadows with more than $6 million in career earnings.