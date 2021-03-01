Spruce Meadows cancels summer show jumping series for 2nd consecutive year
The 4 tournaments in 5 weeks in June would have been important preparation for Tokyo Games
Spruce Meadows is cancelling its summer show jumping series for a second straight year because of the pandemic.
The equestrian and soccer facility in Calgary draws dozens of the world's top riders to its annual summer and fall tournaments, but those competitions were wiped out in 2020.
The summer series is four tournaments over five weeks starting in June, and would have been important preparation for international riders for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo starting in July.
Spruce Meadows had planned to award a total of $6 million in prize money in 2020. The facility founded by Ron and Margaret Southern opened in 1975 and continues to be run by the family.
"Current circumstances, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and its related impacts and restrictions, will prevent the Spruce Meadows Summer Series from being organized and run on its historic June-July dates," Spruce Meadows said Monday in a statement.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.