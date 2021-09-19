Canada's Ben Asselin claims Lafarge Cup in jump-off at Spruce Meadows
Jim Ifko finishes 2nd in Duncan Ross Jumper event, as 5 Canadians place in top 10
Canada's Ben Asselin came out victorious in his hometown of Calgary, winning the Lafarge Cup at Spruce Meadows on Sunday.
Riding The Freshman, Asselin posted two clear rounds, topping the leaderboard with a time of 41.92 seconds in the jump-off round of the 1.50-metre event.
Australia's Rowan Willis finished second, following four faults, in 42.50.
Willis was Asselin's lone opponent in the second portion of the competition.
WATCH | Calgary's Asselin wins showdown against Australia's Willis :
Following the first round, if there first-place ties — usually caused by clear rounds — the show jumpers return for a jump-off round.
American Hilary McNerney rounded out the top three in 85.98 while being issued one fault in the first round.
Later in the day, Canadian Vanessa Mannix finished fourth in a seven-rider field in the Sun Life Financial Derby.
Ifko 2nd in Duncan Ross event
In the Duncan Ross Jumper event, Canadian Jim Ifko placed second, posting two clear rounds.
Following a clear first round with a time of 77.27 seconds, he posted a time of 53.72 in the jump-off round riding Eloise in the 1.30m event.
American Samia Staehle took the victory with 48.63-second jump-off round and 74.03 first round, also finishing with two clear rounds.
Four other Canadians placed inside the top 10, led by Natalie McHenry in fourth and Kara Chad in fifth.
Brian Morton finished in seventh and 10th place riding two different horses, while Lynn Macyk placed eighth.
In March, Spruce Meadows cancelled its summer show jumping series for a second consecutive year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comments
