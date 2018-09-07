Coming Up
Watch Spruce Meadows post-event press conferences
Watch live coverage from Spruce Meadows following each competition this weekend.
Get riders' reaction after each competition
There's a full slate of action at Spruce Meadows this weekend with the Suncor Cup, BMO Nations' Cup and CP International presented by Rolex.
You can watch those events live on CBCSports.ca and on CBC TV, but you can also watch post-event press conferences by clicking here to visit the Spruce Meadows website.
