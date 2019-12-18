Skip to Main Content
Watch Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping: Geneva
Watch action from the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping from Geneva.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Watch the worlds best compete at the prestigous Palexpo Arena from Geneva, Switzerland. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET to watch action from the Rolex Grand Slam of show jumping from Geneva.

 

 

 

 

