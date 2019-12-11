Watch Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping: Geneva

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Rolex Grand Slam of show jumping from Geneva.

Coverage begins on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. ET.

Two Canadians are set to compete at the 59th edition of CHI Geneva – Eric Lamaze, aboard either Chacco Kid, Fine Lady 5, or Idalville d'Esprit, and Kara Chad, aboard either Carona or Quidamo F.

The 51-year-old Lamaze will look at add another Rolex title in 2019 after winning the PwC Cup at the CS15* 'National' Tournament in Spruce Meadows with Chacco Kid this past June.