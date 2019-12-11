Watch Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping: Geneva
Watch live action from the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping from Geneva on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. ET.
Watch show jumping Sunday at 8:25 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Rolex Grand Slam of show jumping from Geneva.
Coverage begins on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. ET.
Two Canadians are set to compete at the 59th edition of CHI Geneva – Eric Lamaze, aboard either Chacco Kid, Fine Lady 5, or Idalville d'Esprit, and Kara Chad, aboard either Carona or Quidamo F.
The 51-year-old Lamaze will look at add another Rolex title in 2019 after winning the PwC Cup at the CS15* 'National' Tournament in Spruce Meadows with Chacco Kid this past June.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.