Watch show jumping from Spruce Meadows: CNOOC International Cup
Spruce Meadows

Watch show jumping from Spruce Meadows: CNOOC International Cup

Watch show jumping action from the CNOOC International Cup at Spruce Meadows.
CBC Sports ·
The best show jumpers compete at Spruce Meadows in Calgary, AB. 2:06:26

Click on the video player above to watch show jumping action from the CNOOC International Cup as the season at Spruce Meadows gets underway.

Click on the video player below to watch the ATCO Classic.

The best show jumpers compete at Spruce Meadows in Calgary, AB. 1:14:04

 

 

 

 

 

 

