Max Kühner captures Dutch Masters show jumping title

Max Kühner captured the first major of the show jumping season on Sunday at the Dutch Masters in Den Bosch, Netherlands.

Austrian rider wins Rolex Grand Slam event aboard Elektric Blue P

Austria's Max Kühner, shown in this file photo, won the 2021 Dutch Masters event on Sunday in Den Bosch, Netherlands. (File/Getty Images)

The Austrian show jumper claimed the first Rolex Grand Slam of 2021 aboard Elektric Blue P.

The Dutch Masters is the first of four grand slam events held throughout the show jumping season. The next event is set to happen at Calgary's Spruce Meadows in September.

