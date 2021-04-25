Max Kühner captures Dutch Masters show jumping title

Max Kühner captured the first major of the show jumping season on Sunday at the Dutch Masters in Den Bosch, Netherlands.

The Austrian show jumper claimed the first Rolex Grand Slam of 2021 aboard Elektric Blue P.

AND HE WINS IT! 🏆🏆🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/MaxKuehner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MaxKuehner</a> is the new Rolex Grand Prix winner! What. An. Amazing. Race! 🔥😍<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheDutchMasters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheDutchMasters</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JumpIntoHistory?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JumpIntoHistory</a> <a href="https://t.co/8FSPIyr80y">pic.twitter.com/8FSPIyr80y</a> —@IndoorBrabant

The Dutch Masters is the first of four grand slam events held throughout the show jumping season. The next event is set to happen at Calgary's Spruce Meadows in September.

