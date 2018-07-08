Rowan Willis, Everse W win Sun Life Financial Derby at Spruce Meadows
Australian placed 4th atop Blue Movie in Saturday's ATCO Queen Elizabeth II Cup
Australia's Rowan Willis won the Sun Life Financial Derby on Sunday at Spruce Meadows atop Everse W.
Willis beat out American Andrew Kocher and Ireland's Daniel Coyle to close out the weekend of show jumping in Calgary. Kocher finished second atop Blaze of Glory II, while Coyle finished third with Ridley.
"It's been a dream to come back here and compete," Willis said at a press conference after the event, adding that he was a spectator at Spruce Meadows 20 years ago.
Willis finished fourth in Saturday's ATCO Queen Elizabeth II Cup riding Blue Movie and had a methodical approach with Everse W in the derby.
"We took our time," he said. "If I rush him, he can get a bit unsettled."
Edmonton's Jaclyn Duff was the top Canadian, placing 14th with Stakkarus.
