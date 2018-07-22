Watch Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping

Skip to Main Content
CBC Sports will provide a free live stream of the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping from Aachen, Germany beginning on Sunday, July 22 at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Click on the video player above to watch the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping from Aachen, Germany.

Round 1 runs begins on Sunday at 7:15 a.m. ET, followed by round 2 at 10:15 a.m.  

