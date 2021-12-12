Martin Fuchs wins back-to-back Geneva Grand Prix titles, riding new horse Leone Jei
Swiss show jumper Martin Fuchs has retained his Rolex Grand Prix title in Geneva, sweeping new top horse Leone Jei through the jump-off course in 41.54 seconds on Sunday.
Defeated Dutchman Harrie Smolders by 23-100ths of a second
Fuchs, the reigning European champion, swept new top horse Leone Jei through the jump-off course in 41.54 seconds.
Fuchs won the event two years ago with 15-year-old Clooney 51, who was seriously injured in August after slipping in the pasture.
Second place on Sunday went to the Dutchman Harrie Smolders and Monaco, just 23-100ths of a second in arrears of Fuchs. Max Kühner, who started for Austria, clocked 42.22 on Elektric Blue.
WATCH | Fuchs' triumphant ride on Clooney 51 in 2019:
