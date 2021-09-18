Canada's Mario Deslauriers claims ATCO Queen Elizabeth II Cup at Spruce Meadows

Canadian Mario Deslauriers emerged victorious in the ATCO Queen Elizabeth II Cup at Spruce Meadows on Saturday in Calgary.

The Saint-Jean, Que., native went double clear riding Bardolina 2 with a time of 89.53 seconds in the first round, and 53.06 seconds in the jump-off.

Deslauriers defeated Australia's Katie Laurie, who set a first round time of 92.87 seconds with no faults and a jump-off time of 54.80 seconds, with 5.00 fault points riding Django II.

Carlos Hank Guerreiro of Mexico rounded out the top three.

Canada's Ben Asselin and Tiffany Foster finished in 11th and 13th, respectively.

Other Candians in action were Jim Ifko and Hyde Moffatt, who failed to qualify for the jump-off.

Canadians claim top-5 in North American ring event

Shauna Cook led a top five consisting of Canadians at the Moore & Co Jumper - 1.20m event in the North American ring.

She went double clear with Balounito within 75.66 seconds in the first round and 43.07 seconds in the jump-off.

Her performance put her ahead of Taylor Roney, who also went clear with Kayenne Z for a time of 73.23 seconds in the first round and 43.20 seconds in the jump-off.

Tamie Phillips finished third, while Soshana Weiss came in both fourth and fifth positions with different horses.

Laurie won the Friends of the Meadows Jumper - 1.40 event earlier from Matthew Sampson of the United Kingdom. Canadian Samara Henrichs Prak finished third, ahead of fellow countrymen Phillips and Carla Diewert.

Other results

Earlier on Saturday, in the International Ring, Conor Swail of Ireland won the ATB Financial Cup by going clear twice with the Count Me In horse.

Swail set a 79.49 time in the first round and a 52.40 in the second one to steer clear of Katie Laurie of Australia, second, and Matthew Sampson, third.

Canadians Ifko and Brian Morton finished fourth and eighth, respectively. Foster, Deslauriers, Vanessa Mannix, Lisa Carlsen, Braden James and Moffatt, also from Canada, didn't qualify for the second round.

In March, Spruce Meadows cancelled its summer show jumping series for a second consecutive year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.