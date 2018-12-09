Germany's Ehning wins final Grand Slam show jumping event of season

Germany's Marcus Ehning won the final Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping event of the season in Geneva on Sunday.

Ehning, riding Gelding Pret A Tout, completed the course in 38.41 seconds for the win.

Swiss star Steve Guerdat, backed by his home crowd, took second place by finishing less than half of a second behind Ehning. The world No. 2 Ehning has won a Grand Prix event three previous times — including twice at home (2013 and 2015).

Ireland's Daragh Kenny finished third, clocking in at 39.38.

Coming off a win at Calgary's Spruce Meadows in September, Egypt's Sameh El Dahan was among the favourites to take home the top prize at the Swiss indoor venue. However, the 57th-ranked rider retired from the event and did not finish.

Watch full replay of the show jumping event in Geneva:

Championship Show Jumping from Geneva, Switzerland. 2:47:16

Emerging Swiss star Martin Fuchs, 26, placed 14th riding aboard Clooney 51 with a time of 70.40. Fuchs is already ranked ninth after capturing individual silver at September's World Equestrian Games.

Last year's winner, American Kent Farrington, recently suffered a setback after breaking his leg in a fall last winter, but worked hard to return to elite competition for the beginning of the season.

Once the top-ranked show jumper in the world, Farrington now sits at a respectable 14th. He finished ninth in Geneva at 39.99 seconds.

No Canadians were present at the Grand Slam event.