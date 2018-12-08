Season's last Grand Slam of show jumping event offers plenty of intrigue

As the show jumping season comes to a close, some of the world's best horse and rider combinations converge at CHI Geneva for the year's final stop of the Grand Slam this weekend.

Coming off a win at Calgary's Spruce Meadows in September, Egypt's Sameh El Dahan is among the favourites to take home the top prize at the Swiss indoor venue on Sunday.

El Dahan, ranked 57th in the world, rode clear aboard his 14-year-old mare Suma's Zorro at Spruce Meadows to capture his first Grand Prix win in a jump-off.

Watch El Dahan's jump-off win:

The Egyptian beat Dutch rider Maikel van der Vleuten in a jump-off to win the CP International Grand Prix at the Spruce Meadows Masters. 2:37

Despite his recent success, he'll have his work cut out for him against a deep field of competitors.

Swiss star Steve Guerdat will have the home crowd behind him. The world No. 2 has won a Grand Prix event three previous times — including twice at home (2013 and 2015).

Switzerland will be well represented, as Martin Fuchs will look to continue his climb up the world rankings. The 26-year-old up-and-comer is already ranked ninth after capturing individual silver at September's World Equestrian Games.

Last year's winner, American Kent Farrington, will also certainly be a rider to watch. He suffered a setback after breaking his leg in a fall last winter, but worked hard to return to elite competition for the beginning of the season.

Once the top-ranked show jumper in the world, Farrington now sits at a respectable 14th.

Dutch rider Harrie Smolders will also be in the mix. He's currently ranked No. 1 but is still chasing an elusive Grand Slam victory.

Great Britain's Scott Brash hasn't captured the top prize at a Grand Slam event since 2016. As the only athlete to ever capture the Grand Slam — winning three consecutive majors — the 41st-ranked legend is overdue for a victory.

CBC Sports will be live streaming the event Sunday at 8:10 a.m. ET.