Season's last Grand Slam of show jumping event offers plenty of intrigue
Host nation Switzerland boasts 2 top-10 riders, while Egypt's El Dahan hopes to keep rolling
Coming off a win at Calgary's Spruce Meadows in September, Egypt's Sameh El Dahan is among the favourites to take home the top prize at the Swiss indoor venue on Sunday.
El Dahan, ranked 57th in the world, rode clear aboard his 14-year-old mare Suma's Zorro at Spruce Meadows to capture his first Grand Prix win in a jump-off.
Watch El Dahan's jump-off win:
Despite his recent success, he'll have his work cut out for him against a deep field of competitors.
Swiss star Steve Guerdat will have the home crowd behind him. The world No. 2 has won a Grand Prix event three previous times — including twice at home (2013 and 2015).
Switzerland will be well represented, as Martin Fuchs will look to continue his climb up the world rankings. The 26-year-old up-and-comer is already ranked ninth after capturing individual silver at September's World Equestrian Games.
Once the top-ranked show jumper in the world, Farrington now sits at a respectable 14th.
Dutch rider Harrie Smolders will also be in the mix. He's currently ranked No. 1 but is still chasing an elusive Grand Slam victory.
Great Britain's Scott Brash hasn't captured the top prize at a Grand Slam event since 2016. As the only athlete to ever capture the Grand Slam — winning three consecutive majors — the 41st-ranked legend is overdue for a victory.
CBC Sports will be live streaming the event Sunday at 8:10 a.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.