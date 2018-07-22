Eric Lamaze falters at Aachen Grand Prix show jumping event

Canadian Eric Lamaze placed 14th at the Rolex Grand Prix show jumping event in Aachen, Germany on Sunday.

Lamaze, who entered as No. 4 among riders in the FEI's world rankings based on his results with Fine Lady and other horses, took 69.30 seconds to complete the course.

The Montreal-born Olympian rode Fine Lady to a bronze medal in individual show jumping at the Rio Games in 2016, and prevailed in the ATCO Queen Elizabeth II Cup with her earlier in July at Spruce Meadows in Calgary.

German rider Marcus Ehning won a five-way jump-off to claim the Aachen grand prix. 2:03

Hometown favourite Marcus Ehning, ranked 13th, delighted the crowd in Aachen by posting a time of 38.34 seconds, barely edging out second-place finisher Luciana Diniz of Portugal (40.96). Ehning won the event in a jump-off.

Brazil's Pedro Veniss took third with a time of 41.62 seconds.

Lamaze will return to the Grand Slam field for the Spruce Meadows "Masters" beginning Sept. 5.

Round 1 coverage from the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping from Aachen, Germany on CBC. 1:41:46