Eric Lamaze, Fine Lady win ATCO Queen Elizabeth II Cup

Canada's Eric Lamaze and Fine Lady won the ATCO Queen Elizabeth II Cup with a flawless performance at Spruce Meadows in Calgary on Saturday.

2016 Olympic bronze-winning duo continue success at Spruce Meadows

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Eric Lamaze and Fine Lady captured the ATCO Queen Elizabeth II Cup at Spruce Meadows on Saturday. (Twitter/@Spruce_Meadows)

The "fantastic little mare" and Lamaze, who combined for an Olympic show jumping bronze two years ago, added to their success at Spruce Meadows with another strong performance.

It's the fifth Queen Elizabeth II Cup for the 50-year-old from Schomberg, Ont., who now splits his home base between Belgium and Florida.

Mexico's Enrique Gonzalez, atop Chacna, finished second while American Andrew Welles placed third with Brindis Bogibo. Kent Farrington, who competed atop Creedance instead of Gazelle, finished eighth.

Road to the Olympic Games featuring Championship Show Jumping from Calgary, Alberta 2:09:01

With files from The Canadian Press

