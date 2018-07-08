Eric Lamaze, Fine Lady win ATCO Queen Elizabeth II Cup
Canada's Eric Lamaze and Fine Lady won the ATCO Queen Elizabeth II Cup with a flawless performance at Spruce Meadows in Calgary on Saturday.
2016 Olympic bronze-winning duo continue success at Spruce Meadows
The "fantastic little mare" and Lamaze, who combined for an Olympic show jumping bronze two years ago, added to their success at Spruce Meadows with another strong performance.
It's the fifth Queen Elizabeth II Cup for the 50-year-old from Schomberg, Ont., who now splits his home base between Belgium and Florida.
Mexico's Enrique Gonzalez, atop Chacna, finished second while American Andrew Welles placed third with Brindis Bogibo. Kent Farrington, who competed atop Creedance instead of Gazelle, finished eighth.
With files from The Canadian Press
