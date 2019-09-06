Canada's Eric Lamaze wins CANA Cup aboard Chacco Kid at Spruce Meadows

Canada's Eric Lamaze won the CANA Cup on Thursday night aboard Chacco Kid, delivering a clear and fast time of 37.8 seconds.

The duo led the jump off but no one could catch them in the 1.60-metre event.

Australia's Rowan Willis took second in 40.72 seconds and France's Kevin Staut was third in 41.07 seconds.

"This has been a special venue for me since I was much younger then I am now," said Lamaze. "I've had the greatest memories here at Spruce Meadows and won some big competitions. One cannot get tired of hearing that noise [crowd cheering] coming through the clock tower. It brings out the best in me and it brings the out best in everyone here"

Lamaze hoped for a win in the ATCO Solutions 1.5-metre competition as well, entering a jump off with Britain's Scott Brash and Kent Farrington of the United States.

Faults in the jump off kept Brash and Lamaze out of top spot, but Farrington, aboard Jasper, was in top form. The pair delivered a clear jump off round in a time of 35.48 seconds to bump Italians Lorenzo de Luca (35.56) and Bruno Chimirri (37.35) into second and third place respectively.

CBC will have live coverage of Saturday's Suncor Cup (4 p.m. ET) and the BMO Nations' Cup (8 p.m. ET), as well as Sunday's CP International (1:45 p.m. ET) on CBC television and CBCSports.ca.