Canada's Dylan Munro wins North American Ring at Spruce Meadows

Canada's Dylan Munro won the North American Ring 1.3-metre event at Spruce Meadows in Calgary on Friday.
Munro, riding Face to Face, finished with a time of 47.53 seconds in the jump-off, to go with zero faults.
It was a near-flawless performance from the Okotoks, Alta., native, who finished 12 seconds ahead of second-place finisher, Samia Staehle from the United States. American Kyle King finished third.
In the first round, Munro finished with a time of 75.23, good enough for second only behind Staehle. He also had zero faults in the opening round.
Other Canadians in action were Jeremy Ockey, Brian Morton, Lynn Mack, Devyn Hambleton and Trista Sillers. All five failed to qualify for the jump-off.
