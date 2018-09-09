Canada's Eric Lamaze finishes 7th at CP International from Spruce Meadows
Egypt's Sameh El Dahan wins event in jump-off
Egypt's Sameh El Dahan beat Dutch rider Maikel van der Vleuten in a jump-off to win the CP International Grand Prix at the Spruce Meadows Masters on Sunday.
Dahan and van der Vleuten were the only two competitors to have clean rides within in the allotted time in both the first and second rounds of competition.
After van der Vleuten posted a clean ride of 42.98 seconds in the jump-off, the pressure was on Dahan and he delivered. Dahan also went clean and finished the course in a time of 42.21 seconds to win the top prize of $1 million.
Van der Vleuten still earned $600,000 for finishing second, while Beezie Madden of Cazenovia, N.Y., placed third to take home $445,000.
Canadian Eric Lamaze was in contention to also qualify for the jump off, but he knocked down rails on the third- and second-last jumps in the second round. The veteran rider from Schomberg, Ont., ended up in seventh place and won $89,000 for his efforts.
Eric Lamaze 🍁was pacing the competition in the second round before the final 8 seconds of the race...<a href="https://twitter.com/Spruce_Meadows?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Spruce_Meadows</a> <br><br>Watch Now | <a href="https://t.co/xK7KR8aJhE">https://t.co/xK7KR8aJhE</a> <a href="https://t.co/NdvwYEKXF3">pic.twitter.com/NdvwYEKXF3</a>—@CBCOlympics
Lisa Carlsen of Okotoks, Alta., and Susan Horn, of Bolton, Ont., also competed, but didn't advance to the second round. Carlsen had nine faults in the first round, while Horn had 20 faults.
