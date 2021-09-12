Canada's Mario Deslauriers finishes 5th at CP International at Spruce Meadows

Mario Deslauriers was Canada's top finisher in the 1.70-metre CP international show jumping event in Calgary on Sunday.

After a clean opening round, the three-time Olympian, riding his 11-year-old Holsteiner mare Bardolina 2, stumbled in the championship round with eight faults.

Swiss ace Steve Guerdat – the only rider to maintain a clear record throughout both rounds of competition – captured the prestigious trophy with partner Venard De Cerisy.

Kent Farrington, riding Gizelle, and fellow American McLain Ward, riding Kasper Van Het Hellehof, finished second and third respectively.

While 31 riders from 14 nations competed in the grand prix event, only the top 12 qualified for the decisive round.

Deslauriers, a native of Saint-Jean, Que., was joined in the final by fellow Canadian Erynn Ballard.

However, the resident of Oakville, Ont. voluntarily retired after partner Gakhir appeared to have difficulty on the 450 metre, beast of a course to finish 12th.

Ballard, nevertheless, has had plenty of success at the foothills of the Canadian Rockies this weekend. On Saturday, she and fellow Canadian teammates Tiffany Foster, Eric Lamaze and Amy Millar captured the BMO Nations' Cup.

Meanwhile, Canada also sprung to a 1-2 finish in Sunday's 130-metre competition.

Brian Morton and partner Chili Pepper SM took top honours after clocking 39.58 seconds and zero faults in a jump off against Susan Horn, who was riding Dominka Van De Lucashoeve (43.72, zero faults).