Watch Championship Show Jumping: Spruce Meadows 'National' - Friends of the Meadows Cup

Watch the top show jumping horses and athletes from Canada and around the world as the 2021 Spruce Meadows Series kicks off.

Live coverage begins Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Championship Show Jumping on CBC: Spruce Meadows 'National' - Friends of the Meadows Cup

Click on the video player above to watch action from the opening of the 2021 Spruce Meadows Series in Calgary.

Watch as the top show jumping horses and athletes from Canada and around the world compete at the 'National' presented by Rolex — the first event of the 2021 September Series.

Live coverage begins on Wednesday with the Friends of the Meadows Cup at 12:30 p.m. ET, and continues with the Cardel Homes Cup at 3:30 p.m. ET.

CBC Sports will also provide live coverage as the 2021 September Series continues with the 'Masters' event beginning Sept. 9, and the 'North American' event beginning Sept. 15.

The three-week series features competitions with fence heights ranging from 1.20m–1.60m, and over $5.6 million dollars in total prize money up for grabs.

