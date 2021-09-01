Watch Championship Show Jumping: Spruce Meadows 'North American'

Click on the video player above to watch the top show jumping horses and athletes from Canada compete at the Spruce Meadows 'North American' in Calgary — the final tournament of the 2021 September Series.

Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. ET with the 1.45-metre Trimac Jumper, followed by the 1.50m TC Energy Winning Round at 4 p.m. ET.

Return on Thursday for the 1.50m ATCO Cup at 1:30 p.m. ET and the 1.55m Pepsi Challenge at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The three-week series features competitions with fence heights ranging from 1.20m to 1.60m, with over $5.6 million in total prize money up for grabs.