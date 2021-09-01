Watch Championship Show Jumping: Spruce Meadows 'North American'
Watch the top show jumping horses and athletes from Canada compete at the Spruce Meadows 'North American' in Calgary.
Live coverage begins Wednesday with the Trimac Jumper at 1:15 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch the top show jumping horses and athletes from Canada compete at the Spruce Meadows 'North American' in Calgary — the final tournament of the 2021 September Series.
Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. ET with the 1.45-metre Trimac Jumper, followed by the 1.50m TC Energy Winning Round at 4 p.m. ET.
Return on Thursday for the 1.50m ATCO Cup at 1:30 p.m. ET and the 1.55m Pepsi Challenge at 4:15 p.m. ET.
The three-week series features competitions with fence heights ranging from 1.20m to 1.60m, with over $5.6 million in total prize money up for grabs.