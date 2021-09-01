Watch Championship Show Jumping: Spruce Meadows 'Masters'

Click on the video player above to watch as the top show jumping horses and athletes from Canada and around the world compete at the CP International as part of the 2021 Spruce Meadows Series on Sunday in Calgary at 2 p.m. ET.

Click below to watch action from the BMO Nations' Cup also at 2 p.m. ET

Championship Show Jumping on CBC: Spruce Meadows The BMO Nations' Cup Live in The 2021 Spruce Meadows Show Jumping Series continues with The BMO Nations' Cup from Calgary, AB. 0:00

The 'Masters' is the second tournament of the 2021 September Series, and CBC Sports will also provide live coverage when the series wraps up with the 'North American' on Sept. 15.

The three-week series features competitions with fence heights ranging from 1.20m–1.60m, with over $5.6 million in total prize money up for grabs.