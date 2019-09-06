Skip to Main Content
Watch Spruce Meadows championship show jumping
Spruce Meadows·Live

Watch Spruce Meadows championship show jumping

CBC Sports in providing a free live stream of Spruce Meadows championship show jumping beginning on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Live coverage begins Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
The world's best human-equestrian teams compete for glory at the Suncor Cup. 0:00
Click on the video player above to watch championship show jumping from Spruce Meadows.

Coverage begins with the Suncor Cup at 12:45 p.m. ET, followed by the BMO Nations Cup at 4 p.m. ET.

Return on Sunday at 1:45 p.m. ET for the CP International.

Click here for the live press conference after each event. 

Tune into CBC television for more coverage on Saturday at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories