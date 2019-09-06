Watch Spruce Meadows championship show jumping

Click on the video player above to watch championship show jumping from Spruce Meadows.

Coverage begins with the Suncor Cup at 12:45 p.m. ET, followed by the BMO Nations Cup at 4 p.m. ET.

Return on Sunday at 1:45 p.m. ET for the CP International.

Click here for the live press conference after each event.

Tune into CBC television for more coverage on Saturday at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.