Watch Spruce Meadows championship show jumping
CBC Sports in providing a free live stream of Spruce Meadows championship show jumping beginning on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch championship show jumping from Spruce Meadows.
Coverage begins with the Suncor Cup at 12:45 p.m. ET, followed by the BMO Nations Cup at 4 p.m. ET.
Return on Sunday at 1:45 p.m. ET for the CP International.
Click here for the live press conference after each event.
Tune into CBC television for more coverage on Saturday at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.