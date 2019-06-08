Skip to Main Content
Canada's Eric Lamaze victorious at The PwC Cup
Spruce Meadows

Canada's Eric Lamaze victorious at The PwC Cup

Canada's Eric Lamaze aboard his Olympic mount Fine Lady 5 jumped a quick clear that no one could catch on Thursday to win The PwC Cup at the Spruce Meadows National.

Lamaze aboard his Olympic mount Fine Lady 5 jumped a quick clear

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Eric Lamaze and his horse Fine Lady 5 compete during the CP International competition at the Spruce Meadows Masters in Calgary on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Canada's Eric Lamaze aboard his Olympic mount Fine Lady 5 jumped a quick clear that no one could catch on Thursday to win The PwC Cup at the Spruce Meadows National in Calgary.

Thirty-four riders started the two-round competition in the International Ring that included 12 obstacles and 510 metres of track in the first round, and 14 of those riders passed the test jumping fault-free rounds.
"Keeps me happy and gives me a great reason to get up every morning and do something that I love doing," said Lamaze.

Day 2 of the Spruce Meadows National came to a close with the ATB Financial Cup — the only qualifier for Saturday's RBC Grand Prix of Canada.

Thirteen out of the 60 horse/rider combinations representing eight nations posted clear rounds to make it into the jump off, including Lamaze and fellow Canadian Mario Deslauriers. They finished double clear but their times were not fast enough to advance.

American Beezie Madden won with a time of 46.11. Switzerland's Steve Guerdat was second in 46.31 and Australia's Rowan Willis finished with a time of 46.95 for third as all three riders qualified for Saturday.

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.