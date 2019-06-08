Canada's Eric Lamaze victorious at The PwC Cup
Lamaze aboard his Olympic mount Fine Lady 5 jumped a quick clear
Canada's Eric Lamaze aboard his Olympic mount Fine Lady 5 jumped a quick clear that no one could catch on Thursday to win The PwC Cup at the Spruce Meadows National in Calgary.
Day 2 of the Spruce Meadows National came to a close with the ATB Financial Cup — the only qualifier for Saturday's RBC Grand Prix of Canada.
In his first time back competing at <a href="https://twitter.com/Spruce_Meadows?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Spruce_Meadows</a> after announcing his brain tumour diagnoses, the great Eric Lamaze was victorious and won The PwC Cup. He spoke to us after the win on Thursday.<br><br>Full story: <a href="https://t.co/ok0X3HAdVK">https://t.co/ok0X3HAdVK</a> <a href="https://t.co/NeLUzqZ8Zz">pic.twitter.com/NeLUzqZ8Zz</a>—@cbcsports
American Beezie Madden won with a time of 46.11. Switzerland's Steve Guerdat was second in 46.31 and Australia's Rowan Willis finished with a time of 46.95 for third as all three riders qualified for Saturday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.