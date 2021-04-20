Sports world applauds 'accountability' as ex-cop found guilty in George Floyd murder
Players, leagues say Derek Chauvin verdict is 1 step in direction of racial equality
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter on Tuesday after using his knee to press on the neck of George Floyd, ultimately killing him, in May 2020.
The murder sparked worldwide protests for social and racial justice, in part led by professional athletes.
Many North American sports leagues, teams and athletes reacted to the guilty verdict on Tuesday, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who simply tweeted "ACCOUNTABILITY."
ACCOUNTABILITY—@KingJames
Canadian WNBA star Kia Nurse and recently retired Atlanta Dream player Renee Montgomery echoed the sentiment that the verdict is just one step along the road to justice.
we continue to fight but this is a start, a step in the right direction...accountability!!!—@KayNurse11
Let’s make this the new normal. Accountability is served <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GeorgeFloyd?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GeorgeFloyd</a>—@ReneeMontgomery
In separate statements, the WNBA and NBA followed suit, saying their social justice councils would continue to work toward combatting racial inequality in the U.S.
The following was released by the WNBA. <a href="https://t.co/KWF4mkr6mf">pic.twitter.com/KWF4mkr6mf</a>—@WNBA
NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following joint statement today: <a href="https://t.co/r0XQkLssOb">pic.twitter.com/r0XQkLssOb</a>—@NBA
Canadian Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray, who was recently diagnosed with a season-ending knee injury after a breakout performance in last season's playoffs — both for his on-court play and his outspokenness about fighting for social justice — was relieved to hear the guilty verdict.
Finally🙏🏽 something positive—@BeMore27
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash, of Victoria, B.C., said he hopes Tuesday's verdict sets a precedent.
Steve Nash reacts to the verdict in the George Floyd trial:<br><br>"I just hope that this is the type of statement by our justice system that gives hope and precedence for these types of verdicts to be the norm" <a href="https://t.co/0rUswaVWRo">pic.twitter.com/0rUswaVWRo</a>—@SNYNets
The NHL said it hopes "the end of the trial offers a chance for healing."
National Hockey League Statement following today’s verdict in Minneapolis. <a href="https://t.co/cj15NrR6yo">pic.twitter.com/cj15NrR6yo</a>—@PR_NHL
