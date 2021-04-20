Skip to Main Content
Sports world applauds 'accountability' as ex-cop found guilty in George Floyd murder

When former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd on Tuesday, many around the sports world reacted by saying it was merely one step on the road to racial justice.

Players, leagues say Derek Chauvin verdict is 1 step in direction of racial equality

CBC Sports ·
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was among the professional athletes and leagues reacting to the guilty verdict of ex-cop Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd on Tuesday. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter on Tuesday after using his knee to press on the neck of George Floyd, ultimately killing him, in May 2020.

The murder sparked worldwide protests for social and racial justice, in part led by professional athletes.

Many North American sports leagues, teams and athletes reacted to the guilty verdict on Tuesday, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who simply tweeted "ACCOUNTABILITY."

Canadian WNBA star Kia Nurse and recently retired Atlanta Dream player Renee Montgomery echoed the sentiment that the verdict is just one step along the road to justice.

In separate statements, the WNBA and NBA followed suit, saying their social justice councils would continue to work toward combatting racial inequality in the U.S.

Canadian Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray, who was recently diagnosed with a season-ending knee injury after a breakout performance in last season's playoffs — both for his on-court play and his outspokenness about fighting for social justice — was relieved to hear the guilty verdict.

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash, of Victoria, B.C., said he hopes Tuesday's verdict sets a precedent.

The NHL said it hopes "the end of the trial offers a chance for healing."

