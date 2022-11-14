U.S. Soccer Federation using rainbow crest at World Cup training facility in Qatar
Crest is part of Be the Change initiative of the USSF and its players
The U.S. Soccer Federation is using a rainbow version of its crest at the Americans' World Cup training facility in Doha, Qatar.
The federation, which normally uses a crest with blue lettering and red stripes, changed the stripes to seven different colours at Al Gharrafa training facility, where workouts started Monday ahead of the Americans' World Cup opener against Wales on Nov. 21. The rainbow crest is part of the Be the Change initiative of the USSF and its players, which also called for tougher U.S. gun laws.
Qatar has been criticized over attitudes towards LGBTQ fans and the treatment of migrant workers.
The USSF said the rainbow crest will not be worn on the field but will be used in areas in Qatar it controls, such as fan parties.
Last spring, the U.S. wore jerseys with rainbow-coloured numbers for Pride Month and wore orange armbands to raise awareness against gun violence.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Secretary General Fatma Samoura sent a letter this month to the 32 national federations with World Cup teams urging them to "let football take center stage" and to "not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists."
"It's a sign of our values and what we represent as a men's national team and U.S. Soccer, and we're a group that believes in inclusivity and we'll continue to project that message going forward," American goalkeeper Sean Johnson said.
WATCH | Canada announces 26-man squad for 2022 World Cup in Qatar:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?