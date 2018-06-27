Skip to Main Content
Defending World Cup champion Germany ousted in 1st round by South Korea
Defending world champions Germany crashed out of the World Cup after a shock 2-0 loss to South Korea on Wednesday, courtesy of two stoppage-time goals.

Sweden, Mexico advance to knockout round

Mario Gomez, left, Mats Hummels, right, and their German teammates were defeated 2-0 by South Korea at the World Cup on Tuesday in Kazan, Russia. It's the first time the four-time champions have been eliminated in the first round since 1938. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon scored in added time following a video review, and then Son Heung-min added another goal just before the final whistle.

The four-time winners, who had not been eliminated in a World Cup first round since 1938, were a shadow of their once dominant selves, managing only two goals in their three group games.

South Korea, also eliminated, had the best early chance of the game when Germany keeper Manuel Neuer spilled a free kick in the 19th minute but managed to recover quickly and slap the ball away.

Nervous Germany increased the pressure after the break and poured forward but despite a one-sided second half they could not find the back of the net before South Korea's last-gasp double.

