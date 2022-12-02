South Korea earns World Cup knockout stage berth alongside Portugal with late goal
Uruguay defeats Ghana to finish behind South Korea in Group H via tiebreaker
South Korea advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup on the tiebreaker of goals scored after beating Portugal 2-1 Friday following a stoppage-time strike from Hwang Hee-chan.
South Korea was heading out of the tournament until Son Heung-min led a length-of-the-field breakaway in the first minute of added time and slipped a pass through to Hwang, who converted a low finish.
Son and his teammates then formed a huddle in the middle of the field after the final whistle and watched coverage of the end of the other Group H match between Uruguay and Ghana on a cell phone. South Korea's team's fans were in tears, and some were praying.
South Korea finished even with Uruguay with four points and both had a goal difference of zero, but the Asian team scored four goals compared to Uruguay's two.
Portugal had already advanced after two games and won the group.
Uruguay falls short despite victory
Uruguay and Luis Suarez were eliminated from the World Cup despite a 2-0 win over Ghana on Friday.
The result also put Ghana out of the competition.
Suarez played a key role in both first-half goals for Uruguay scored by Giorgian De Arrascaeta.
Uruguay was in a position to go through until South Korea's late goal gave it a 2-1 win over Portugal in the other Group H game.
After the result, Suarez was distraught on the sidelines and covered his face with his shirt having been substituted in what was likely his last World Cup appearance.
