Tunisia holds Denmark to scoreless draw in Group D at World Cup
Tunisians manage to come away with a point against favoured Danes
Tunisia held European Championship semifinalist Denmark to a 0-0 draw Tuesday at the World Cup.
Coming three hours after Saudi Arabia beat Argentina in a shocking upset — and before a stadium filled almost entirely with Tunisia supporters — it was another big result for two of the four Arab nations competing at the first World Cup in the Middle East.
Schmeichel stuck his hand up to deflect a shot from Issam Jebali, who plays his club ball in Denmark for Odense.
The match marked Christian Eriksen's return to a major tournament less than a year and a half after his cardiac arrest with Denmark at Euro 2020.
Assuming his customary playmaker position, Eriksen produced a dangerous long-distance shot on goal in the second half that Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen had to bat away.
