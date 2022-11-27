Alphonso Davies scores historic goal to give Canada 1-0 lead over Croatia in men's World Cup

Alphonso Davies became the first Canadian man to score a goal at a World Cup when he beat Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic in the second minute of their second Group F match in Doha on Sunday.

Canada, taking part in their second men's World Cup, last qualified for the tournament in 1986, where they crashed out at the group stage both winless and goalless.

Cyle Larin was added to Canada's starting lineup for Canada, replacing Junior Hoilett in the only change to the side that was beaten 1-0 by Belgium in their opener.

Nikola Vlasic was left out of Croatia's starting side. Vlasic, who was substituted at halftime in their opening 0-0 draw with Morocco after suffering a calf injury, was replaced in the starting lineup by Marko Livaja in the only change to the side.

A loss for Canada would mean the Canadians can finish with no more than three points in its Group while Croatia ups its total to four. Earlier Sunday, Morocco defeated Belgium to move to the top of Group F with four points, while Belgium sits at three points having defeated Canada in their opener on Wednesday.

STARTING LINEUPS:

Canada: Milan Borjan, Richie Laryea, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Alistair Johnston, Alphonso Davies, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson, Tajon Buchanan, Cyle Larin, Jonathan David.

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Marko Livaja, Borna Sosa, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic.

