Canada nears kickoff against Belgium for 1st World Cup match in 36 years

Canada is nearing kickoff against Belgium for its first World Cup match in 36 years.

Despite various injury question marks in the days leading up to the opener, both star forward Alphonso Davies and key midfielder Stephen Eustáquio were in coach John Herdman's starting XI. Milan Borjan got the nod in net.

The match begins at 2 p.m. ET at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Canada last appeared on men's soccer's biggest stage in 1986, where it lost three straight games without so much as registering a goal.

But after placing first in regional CONCACAF qualifying ahead of the likes of U.S., Mexico and Costa Rica, Canada is expected to do more damage this time around. Canada booked its ticket to Qatar with a 4-0 win over Jamaica in March in Toronto.

Armed with one of the world's elite players in Davies, who shines in club play for Germany's Bayern Munich, as well as Lille striker Jonathan David, the Canadian side possesses the skill to rattle more established opponents.

Drawn into Group F alongside No. 2 Belgium, No. 12 Croatia and No. 22 Morocco, the 41st-ranked Canadians have a challenging road to the knockout stage.

Earlier on Wednesday, Croatia and Morocco played to a scoreless draw.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Canada staked its claim to Qatari turf.

During qualifying the Canadian men travelled with a sword which bears the words 'Nihil timendum est,' which means 'Fear Nothing' in Latin. The sword is now in Qatar.

The finale of Canada Soccer's "Anything is Possible" documentary series shows captain Atiba Hutchinson complete with sword, surrounded by his teammates in a circle in the middle of the pitch at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday, the day before Canada's World Cup opener against Belgium.

"Dreams are all here in this stadium," Hutchinson said. "We're here now. Let's go and make the most of this. Let's put our country on the map. Let's all make each other proud, make our families proud, everybody that's behind us proud.

"We've worked so hard to be in this position here now. So let's go and take it tomorrow. Let's start flying. Let's fly for each. All right? Let's do it boys. Tomorrow."

Hutchinson then drives the sword into the turf to the cheers of his teammates, with injured goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau watching from afar via a phone.

The players then huddle up with a chorus of "brothers" on three.

"Pressure is for big teams, we're a big team"

An impassioned speech from Oso ahead of our home match v. Panama at BMO Field and the debut of the Sword.

In March, after the Canadians achieved qualification, coach John Herdman explained that the sword was "something that symbolizes 'New Canada."'

The tradition was derailed during a trip to Central America to face Costa Rica in qualifying before the Jamaica win.

La Nacion, a Costa Rican newspaper, reported that customs officials had seized the sword upon the Canadian team's arrival by charter.

Canada's national soccer team brought its sword nearly eveywhere during World Cup qualifying, and now it's in Qatar. (Costa Rica Finance Ministry via The Associated Press)

Without the sword, the Canadians saw their 17-game unbeaten streak in CONCACAF qualifying end in a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica. But there was a happy ending.

"We've got it. We got it back. It was in that turf [at BMO Field]," a happy Herdman said of the sword after the win over Jamaica.