Philippines shocks co-host New Zealand for its first win at Women's World Cup

Philippines made history at its first Women's World Cup with its first goal and first win Tuesday, holding on under pressure to upset co-host New Zealand.

The New Zealanders only five days earlier had celebrated their first win in six trips to the Women's World Cup.

Sarina Bolden scored the historic match-winner in the 24th minute and goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel — one of 18 U.S.-born or based players in the Philippines squad — produced a tireless performance to frustrate New Zealand as it desperately tried to rally.

Watch Soccer North Live Wednesday July 26th at 10:30 am ET on cbcsports.ca and the CBC Sports YouTube Channel for post-match analysis of Canada vs. Ireland with Andi Petrillo and Diana Matheson.

For the tournament co-hosts, the jubilation that surrounded their 1-0 win over Norway in the tournament opener and transformed a rugby-mad nation into one suddenly besotted by soccer, melted away too soon.

A victory over Philippines would have meant New Zealand was the first of 32 teams at this World Cup to advance beyond the group stage.

"I've got everyone else's tears all over my eyes, it's so emotional," Philippines coach Alen Stajcic said. "You saw how long New Zealand had to wait for its first win — six World Cups — and (for Philippines) to get it today was incredible.

"We made our own luck but we also had a lot of luck. New Zealand were on the front foot the whole game and deserved something. But football is cruel sometimes."

New Zealanders, so optimistic after the win over Norway, were briefly shaken, silent but at last the saluted their team. A loss was unexpected but not terminal. Switzerland and Norway had a 0-0 draw later Tuesday in Hamilton in a result that leaves all four teams in Group A still able to advance.

The Swiss lead with four points, New Zealand and the Philippines each have three and Norway has one.

New Zealand will play Switzerland and Philippines is against Norway on Sunday.

Norway's Hegerberg injured in draw with Switzerland

Norway's Ada Hegerberg picked up a groin injury while warming up for Tuesday's Women's World Cup match against Switzerland, with her country's hopes of reaching the last 16 hanging in the balance after they were held to a 0-0 draw at Waikato Stadium.

Former Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg, 28, had lined up for the national anthems but was seen walking down the tunnel seconds before kickoff. She was replaced by Sophie Roman Haug.

The Norwegian team doctor said Hegerberg had felt a twinge in her groin in the last sprint of the warm-up.

"It did not feel normal," Hegerberg said after the match. "I did not want to take the chance. I wish I could have contributed. But I see the girls are working hard.

"We lack the last bit to get the goals we need. We need to gather ourselves again."

Hegerberg, who has 43 goals in 76 games, returned from a self-imposed five-year international exile at last year's European Championship, where Norway crashed out in the group stage.

They are again on the brink of an early exit, having suffered a shock defeat to World Cup co-hosts New Zealand in their Group A opener. They will face Philippines in their final group game on Sunday, needing a win to keep their hopes alive.

At just 16, South Korea's forward Casey Phair, left, became the youngest person to play in the Women's World Cup. (AFP via Getty Images)

Teen makes history in Colombia's win over South Korea

Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo scored to give Colombia a 2-0 victory over South Korea in their opening game of the Women's World Cup on Tuesday, denying the Koreans what would have been only their second win in four appearances at the tournament.

Usme scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute after a South Korean handball, sending keeper Yoon Younggeul the wrong way before slotting the ball into the far corner.

Caicedo, an 18-year-old forward for Real Madrid, doubled Colombia's lead nine minutes later, launching a high shot that Yoon got her hands on, but without the power to send it over the bar. The ball squirted into the net, to the delight of the yellow-clad Colombian fans at Sydney Football Stadium.

"Well, I am extremely happy, but this has to do with the collective work of everyone," Caicedo said on her first World Cup goal.

"The feeling the group had going onto the pitch we were a bit anxious, we wanted the World Cup to start, and we wanted to start off on the right foot, this was something crucial.

"Very happy for the goal and the victory."

Korea's American-born teenager Casey Phair became the youngest player to take the field in Women's World Cup history, subbing on in the 78th minute, just 26 days after her 16th birthday.