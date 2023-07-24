Popp's pair powers Germany to a 6-0 rout of Morocco at Women's World Cup

Alexandra Popp scored twice in the first half and Germany added four more in the second in a 6-0 rout of a Morocco team on its debut at the Women's World Cup on Monday in Melbourne.

The margin of victory is the largest of the tournament so far as the two-time champions dominated throughout against Morocco, the first Arab and North African country to qualify for the tournament.

Popp scored her 63rd and 64th international goals, moving to third on Germany's all-time list. The Wolfsburg forward quickly made her mark on the tournament after missing out on the final of the 2022 European Championship against England because of injury.

The second half featured two Morocco own-goals sandwiched between goals from Klara Buhl and Lea Schuller.

In the 11th minute, Popp scored with a header off a cross from Kathrin Hendrich. She doubled her tally with another header in the 39th off Klara Buhl's corner kick.

Buhl scored the third goal with a right-foot strike just 23 seconds into the second half. For the fourth goal in the 54th, Svenja Huth served a ball in off a rebound from a corner. The ball then bounced off Morocco defender Hanane Ait El Haj for an own goal.

Another own goal by Yasmin Mrabet followed before Lea Schuller rounded out the scoring for Germany in the 90th minute.

WATCH: Knee injuries plague women's soccer:

Knee injuries plague women soccer stars Duration 2:40 Several top women players are missing the FIFA World Cup because of knee injuries. Research shows women are more prone than men, but experts say the reasons go far beyond biology.

Italy squeaks past Argentina

Substitute Cristiana Girelli's 87th-minute header gave Italy a 1-0 win over Argentina in their Women's World Cup opener at Eden Park on Monday, denying the South Americans a first win at the global soccer showpiece.

Veteran striker Girelli, 33, replaced 16-year-old midfielder Giulia Dragoni in the 83rd minute and needed only four minutes to make an impact, beating goalkeeper Vanina Correa with a fine header to seal a hard-fought victory.

Italy's Ariana Caruso and Valentina Giacinti both had goals ruled offside in a competitive first half after Argentina nearly made a sensational start to the game, when Mariana Larroquette's bicycle kick went narrowly wide in the second minute.

After a slow start to the second half, Italy settled into their rhythm and looked more likely to score. Manuela Giuliano's free kick drifted over the crossbar before Giadda Greggi drew a smart stop from Correa in the 82nd minute.

Goalkeeper Francesca Durante pushed away Argentine midfielder Florencia Bonsegundo's attempt from a free kick in stoppage time, ensuring a winning start in the tournament for the 2019 quarter-finalists.

Italy coach Milena Bertolini was vindicated after putting her faith in Dragoni as the teenager impressed on her debut before making way for Girelli, the oldest member of Italy's squad, who scored her 54th international goal on her 104th appearance.

Argentina caused plenty of problems for Durante but could not manage a shot on target until Bonsegundo's free kick in the 94th minute.

Italy play Sweden in Wellington on Saturday. The two teams are level on points but Sweden hold a slender advantage in Group G, topping the group on number of goals scored thanks to their 2-1 win over South Africa on Sunday.

Borges hat trick leads Brazil over Panama

Ary Borges scored a hat trick in her Women's World Cup debut to help Brazil thrash debutants Panama 4-0 at the Hindmarsh stadium in Adelaide on Monday and get their campaign off to a winning start.

Brazil opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Debinha's floated cross was turned in at the back post by Borges, who netted her second of the match 20 minutes later as she poked in a rebound after having a header saved by goalkeeper Yenith Bailey.

The Brazilians turned on the style in the second half as Borges set up Bia Zaneratto with a backheel flick for the third, before the 23-year-old headed home to become the first Brazilian player to score a hat-trick on their World Cup debut.