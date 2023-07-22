Sophia Smith strikes twice as United States cruises past Vietnam at Women's World Cup

Sophia Smith scored twice for the United States in the opening half and the two-time defending champions kicked off the Women's World Cup with a 3-0 victory over tournament first-timers Vietnam on Saturday.

Lindsey Horan added a goal for the favoured Americans, who have won four World Cups overall and are vying for an unprecedented three-peat in this year's tournament.

Vietnam drew comparisons to Thailand, the team the Americans routed 13-0 in in their 2019 World Cup opening game. But Vietnam was surprisingly resilient, kept the game closer than expected, and goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh stopped Alex Morgan's first-half penalty attempt.

Morgan was knocked to the field clutching her calf after trying for the rebound off her missed penalty, but she quickly returned. It was just her second penalty miss for the United States.

Smith, one of 14 Americans playing in their first World Cup, showed why she was named both U.S. Soccer's Player of the Year and the National Women's Soccer League MVP last year with her two first-half goals.

Smith scored off a pass from captain Lindsey Horan in the 14th minute. Smith and Horan celebrated with a choreographed handshake after the goal. She scored again in first-half stoppage time to make it 2-0 going into the break. The United States was at first flagged as offside before a video review confirmed the goal.

The U.S. team was infused with young talent including Smith and Trinity Rodman after settling for a disappointing bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Among the veterans, 38-year-old Megan Rapinoe made her 200th international appearance against Vietnam.

Rapinoe, who scored in the World Cup final in France and was named that tournament's best player, did not start. She announced before the team left for New Zealand that this would be her last World Cup and she would retire from her professional team at the end of the season.

Rapinoe and midfielder Rose Lavelle, who were both limited by injuries in the run-up to the tournament, both came in as substitutes in the 63rd minute. Rapinoe sported bright blue hair.

The youngest player on the team, 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson, was also a second-half sub.

Horan scored into a wide-open net off a pass from Smith, who was rushed by the goalkeeper and deftly sent the ball back to her. Horan, who was recently engaged, kissed her ring in celebration.

There was early drama when Rodman, the daughter of former NBA great Dennis Rodman and one of the young newcomers on the team, appeared injured after falling hard on her back when she was tackled by defender Tran Thi Thu. Rapinoe warmed up on the sidelines and a stretcher was brought out on the filed, but Rodman stood and returned to the match a few moments later.

Saturday's game was the first meeting between the United States and Vietnam. The Vietnamese lost two exhibition matches ahead of the tournament and fell 9-0 to Spain in a closed-door tune-up match in Auckland last Friday.

Also in Group E are the Netherlands and Portugal, which meet Sunday in Dunedin. Portugal is also making its first World Cup appearance.

The group plays all of their matches in New Zealand, which is co-hosting the tournament with Australia. The United States plays the Netherlands in a 2019 final rematch on Thursday in Wellington.

Should the United States top the group, the team will head to Sydney for the round of 16.

Back home in the United States, a sign was erected on the North Lawn of the White House that said "Go Team USA! We are all behind you."

Spain steamrolls Costa Rica, Putellas returns

When Alexis Putellas finally made her entry into Spain's opener at the Women's World Cup against Costa Rica on Friday, the match was already won.

The two-time Ballon d'Or winner waited 77 minutes to leave the bench, to enter the tournament and to provide an early answer to questions about her fitness after her long recuperation from injury.

Putellas damaged the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee just before Spain's European Championship campaign last year, returned for the first time in April and has been played sparingly since, mostly from the bench.

Her appearance in the 3-0 win at Wellington on a night of stinging rain and cold was an affirmation of her fitness, the promise of better things to come as the tournament proceeds and the last component of a triumphant night for Spain.

Three goals in less than five minutes in the middle of a first half in which they enjoyed extraordinary dominance of possession and freedom on attack, carried Spain to a 3-0 lead over Costa Rica by halftime. That lead endured for all of the second half, though Spain finished with 45 shots on goal, an extraordinary total.

Spain's winning margin would have been much greater, but for a determined performance by Costa Rica goalkeeper Daniela Solero on her 26th birthday. Solero saved a first-half penalty and parried shot after shot to prevent Spain's lead growing beyond already emphatic proportions.

There was still, in Spain's win, a resounding warning to other teams. When the defending champion U.S. team starts its bid for a third straight title in its Group E opener Saturday, it will be with this performance still echoing. Spain have set a standard.

Through the first 20 minutes on Friday, Spain had 84 per cent of possession. The Spanish attacked relentlessly and Costa Rica's defence was pressed constantly back against their own goal, scrambling as best they could.

It seemed inevitable the resistance must break and it did, finally, in the 22nd minute but not as expected.

Aitana Bonmati cut the ball back across goal from the left and Valeria del Campo, attempting to clear, sliced the ball into her own net.

Bonmati scored herself a minute later, striking the ball hard and low from the edge of the box. Two minutes later, Esther Gonzalez was on hand to add the third. It mattered little when Jennifer Hermoso missed from the penalty spot in the 32nd, her shot saved by Solera who guessed her intention and dived the right way.

Costa Rica was better in the second half, its defence more rigid and it created opportunities of its own but always in the shadow of the constant threat Spain presented.

Bonmati was at the heart of everything, showing the form that made her MVP for Barcelona in this year's Champions League. The Barcelona nexus within the Spanish team was visible and instrumental.

Costa Rica now will pick up the pieces, using its second half Friday as an inspiration.

"There were three different games for us," Costa Rica coach Amelia Valverde said. "Obviously we don't want to start by losing."

Switzerland tops Phillippines 2-0

Ramona Bachmann drilled her penalty kick into the left side of the net moments before halftime to set up Switzerland's 2-0 win over Philippines on Friday in the Women's World Cup opener for both teams.

Switzerland's Seraina Piubel added a second-half goal, scoring on the rebound from a missed shot by Coumba Sow that ricocheted off Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

The Group A encounter was the first game inside Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium, the tournament's only indoor venue. The crowd's cheers echoed around the walls of the roughly half-full stadium, with an attendance of 13,711 in a venue that can fit over 30,000.

Philippines forward Katrina Guillou appeared to score a goal in the 15th minute, but it was waived off by an offside call.

Switzerland dominated offensively, outshooting the Philippines 17-3, but the Filipinas' defence hung on. McDaniel held her own, making several key first-half saves —- only allowing Bachmann's late penalty.