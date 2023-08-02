Jamaica books improbable place in Women's World Cup Round of 16

Jamaica held Brazil to a 0-0 draw Wednesday and advanced to the round of 16 of the Women's World Cup for the first time.

After conceding 12 goals in its Women's World Cup debut in 1999, Jamaica shut out France, Panama and Brazil in consecutive games to book an improbable place in the tournament's knockout stage.

It's the first time since 1995 that Brazil has failed to advance out of the group stage.

In addition to being ranked well below both Brazil and France, Jamaica progressed despite the financial struggles it faced before the tournament.

These difficulties resulted in Jamaica receiving support from fans through crowdfunding due to inadequate support from its federation. Nearly $100,000 US was raised for the team through two fundraisers.

After opening the tournament with a 4-0 vcitory over Panama, Brazil failed to get the victory it needed to extend the great Marta's sixth and last World Cup campaign.

With Marta starting the match for the first time in the group stage, Brazil maintained possession for most of the first half but struggled to test Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer.

The second half saw Brazil lift the tempo as the team chased the goal needed to advance. Brazil recorded six shots on target but struggled to threaten Jamaica's goal as Jamaica's organized defense stifled the team throughout the game.

A free kick from Andressa and a header from Debinha in stoppage time represented Brazil's closest chance of scoring the winning goal.

With the draw, the Reggae Girlz advance to the Round of 16 in their second Women's World Cup. The team made its debut in 2019 but lost all three group-stage matches, including a 3-0 loss to Brazil. This time, Jamaica finishes unbeaten in Group F.

Brazil's loss means it is eliminated from the Women's World Cup in the group stage for the first time since 1995. With the exit from the tournament, Marta has played her final World Cup match after announcing her plan to retire prior to the tournament. She bids farewell to the game's biggest stage as the World Cup's all-time leading scorer with 17 goals.

Jamaica advances to play the winner of Group H next week in Adelaide, South Australia. Brazil's tournament comes to a disappointing end.

Italians stunned

Italy's players dropped to their knees, buried their faces and tearfully wondered how their tournament had suddenly ended following a shocking upset to South Africa.

The 54th-ranked team in the world stunned Italy, ranked 16th by FIFA, with a 3-2 victory over the Italians in Wednesday's Group G finale. South Africa won with a stoppage-time goal by Thembi Kgatlana.

South Africa was ecstatic as players screamed and danced and said thankful prayers in the hallway leading to their locker room.

The Italians left in tears and unable to explain the upset.

"I really don't know," goalkeeper Francesca Durante said after the match. "I don't know what didn't work."

Sweden defeats Argentina

Sweden will be refreshed and ready for Sunday's tantalizing tie against holders United States in the Women's World Cup last 16, coach Peter Gerhardsson said after his second-string side reached the knockouts with a clinical win over Argentina.

Rebecka Blomqvist's second-half header and substitute Elin Rubensson's 90th-minute penalty earned the third-ranked Swedes a 2-0 victory at Waikato Stadium and powered them into the next round as Group G winners.

Sweden had already secured qualification after seeing off South Africa and hitting five past Italy, allowing Gerhardsson the luxury of resting key players including Fridolina Rolfo and Stina Blackstenius and utilizing his team's strength in depth.

"I think we will have many fresh players on Sunday, both in the starting 11 and the finishing 11," Gerhardsson, who made a sweeping nine changes for the Argentina match, told reporters.

"We always base it on the fact that we know the match on Sunday could last 120 minutes, and we have to make sure we can manage that. We're playing these matches with very little rest in between."

The Americans, pre-tournament favorites to win a third straight title, have been far from their scintillating best so far and scraped into the last 16 after a goalless draw with Portugal on Tuesday.

Sweden and the U.S. will meet for the sixth World Cup in succession and the seventh time overall when they battle for a quarter-final spot in Sydney.

At the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Sweden trounced the U.S. 3-0 in the quarter-finals en route to the final and ended the Americans' unbeaten run spanning 44 games over 30 months.

"I rewatched that match recently and I don't think that's one of our best matches," Gerhardsson said. "I thought the expectations were quite low that we'd be able to achieve something like that.

"We were incredibly efficient ... I think the result was excellent, but we were in trouble a few times. So it's possible that we have to be better on Sunday than we were there."

Gerhardsson led Sweden to a third-placed finish at the 2019 World Cup. They also won bronze in 2011 and 1991, and were runners-up to the U.S. at the 2003 tournament.

"If you're going to go all the way, you're going to have to play this kind of opposition sooner or later," he said. "From a psychological perspective, we know we can beat them."

France advances with win over Panama

Kadidiatou Diani netted a hat trick, including two penalties, to lead France to a frenzied 6-3 victory over debutants Panama.

Les Bleues needed only a draw in the Group F finale against winless Panama. After conceding in the second minute, France dominated, with goals from Maelle Lakrar, Lea Le Garrec and Vicki Becho, despite playing without captain Wendie Renard and all-time leading scorer Eugenie Le Sommer.

Marta Cox made history by scoring Panama's first-ever Women's World Cup goal — and the quickest at this tournament at 1:07 — with a stunning 35-yard freekick that curled into the top corner. Cox burst into tears before being mobbed by team mates.

Trailing 5-1, Yomira Pinzon added a second for Las Canaleras — the Canal Girls - from the penalty spot in the 64th minute, to the delight of a largely neutral Sydney Football Stadium crowd of 40,498. Lineth Cedeno pulled one back with a header in the 87th minute, given after a VAR review for a potential offside