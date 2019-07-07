Skip to Main Content
U.S. defeats the Netherlands for record 4th Women's World Cup title
World Cup·Breaking

The United States has won the Women's World Cup for the fourth time after beating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday in Lyon, France. Forward Megan Rapinoe's penalty kick stood up as the winner while Rose Lavelle also scored.

Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle score for back-to-back champions

The Associated Press ·
Megan Rapinoe of the United States celebrates her winning goal in the World Cup final with teammates after scoring in the 61st minute against the Netherlands on Sunday in Lyon, France. The Americans won 2-0 for their fourth overall title. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Forward Megan Rapinoe's coolly taken penalty kick, following a video review, put the defending champions ahead in the 61st minute.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle's fine solo goal made it 2-0 in the 69th, as she powered to the edge of the penalty area and hit a low strike.

Rapinoe's sixth goal moved her even with teammate Alex Morgan and England's Ellen White as the tournament's leading scorers.

After recovering from a right hamstring strain to play, Rapinoe got an ovation from the U.S. fans when she came off in the 79th.

Women's World Cup champions

  • 1991—United States
  • 1995—Norway
  • 1999—United States
  • 2003—Germany
  • 2007—Germany
  • 2011—Japan
  • 2015—United States
  • 2019—United States

Referee Stephanie Frappart awarded Rapinoe the penalty following a video review showed that defender Stefanie van der Gragt made a high challenge on Morgan.

Rapinoe confidently struck the spot-kick down the middle and past a static goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal, who seemed to anticipate Rapinoe would shoot to the side and was wrong-footed.

With her team leading 1-0, Lavelle collected the ball some 30 metres out, advanced to the penalty area and skipped past defender van der Gragt before planting a low shot past van Veenendaal.

She was mobbed as she dived into the arms of her teammates as she sprinted to the U.S. bench to celebrate.

