U.S. defeats the Netherlands for record 4th Women's World Cup title
Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle score for back-to-back champions
The United States has won the Women's World Cup for the fourth time after beating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday in Lyon, France.
Forward Megan Rapinoe's coolly taken penalty kick, following a video review, put the defending champions ahead in the 61st minute.
Midfielder Rose Lavelle's fine solo goal made it 2-0 in the 69th, as she powered to the edge of the penalty area and hit a low strike.
Rapinoe's sixth goal moved her even with teammate Alex Morgan and England's Ellen White as the tournament's leading scorers.
After recovering from a right hamstring strain to play, Rapinoe got an ovation from the U.S. fans when she came off in the 79th.
Women's World Cup champions
- 1991—United States
- 1995—Norway
- 1999—United States
- 2003—Germany
- 2007—Germany
- 2011—Japan
- 2015—United States
- 2019—United States
Referee Stephanie Frappart awarded Rapinoe the penalty following a video review showed that defender Stefanie van der Gragt made a high challenge on Morgan.
Rapinoe confidently struck the spot-kick down the middle and past a static goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal, who seemed to anticipate Rapinoe would shoot to the side and was wrong-footed.
With her team leading 1-0, Lavelle collected the ball some 30 metres out, advanced to the penalty area and skipped past defender van der Gragt before planting a low shot past van Veenendaal.
She was mobbed as she dived into the arms of her teammates as she sprinted to the U.S. bench to celebrate.
