Nigeria earns shutout win over South Korea
Asisat Oshoala 2nd Nigerian player to score in 2 different World Cups
Asisat Oshoala became the second Nigerian player to score in two different Women's World Cup tournaments with a late goal in a 2-0 victory over South Korea on Wednesday.
Chidinma Okeke chipped the ball past the South Korean defence in the 75th minute and Oshoala chased it down, slipped past Hwang Bo-ram and drew the keeper off her line before sliding it into an open goal from a tight angle.
Nigeria took a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute at Stade des Alpes when South Korea's Kim Do-yeon volleyed the ball into her own net.
The two own-goals so far in this tournament have both featured Nigeria, which is the first team to both score and concede an own-goal at the same Women's World Cup since the United States in 1999. Osinachi Ohale scored on her own team in Nigeria's opening Group A loss to Norway.
Oshoala, who plays for Barcelona, joined Rita Nwadike as Nigerians to score in multiple Women's World Cup tournaments.
