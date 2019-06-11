Sweden defeats newcomers Chile after weather delay
Kosovare Asllani scores game winner for Swedes
Kosovare Asllani's goal after a weather delay broke up a scoreless stalemate and Sweden went on to win its Women's World Cup opener 2-0 on Tuesday and spoil Chile's debut in the tournament.
Thunder prompted a delay in the match in the 72nd minute. It was resumed about 40 minutes later.
Asllani's goal, Sweden's 60th in World Cup play, came in the 83rd minute. Madelen Janogy came in off the bench and added a goal in stoppage time for the Swedes, who are ranked No. 9 in the world.
Chile, ranked No. 39 and the fifth South American team to play in a World Cup, was hurt in the 59th minute when Maria Urrutia was injured and had to be stretchered off. It was about the same time that heavy rains moved in at Roazhon Park.
The teams play in the same group with the defending champion United States and Thailand.
