Spain uses pair of 2nd-half penalties to power past South Africa
Jennifer Hermoso, teammates roar back from early deficit to earn win
Spain won a game at the Women's World Cup for the first time, beating South Africa 3-1 on Saturday behind two penalty kicks by Jennifer Hermoso.
Spain, ranked No. 13 in the world, finished last in its group four years ago in Canada, the country's only other appearance in the tournament.
Thembi Kgatlana scored in the 25th minute in Le Havre, France, dodging two defenders before putting her shot in the upper corner and out of goalkeeper Sandra Panos' reach. South Africa, ranked 49th, was making its first World Cup appearance.
Hermoso's first penalty kick tied it in the 69th minute after South Africa captain Janine Van Wyk was called for a hand ball. She made her second in the 82nd minute, again beating goalkeeper Andile Dlamini. Lucia Garcia added the final goal for Spain in the 89th minute.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.