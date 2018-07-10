Skip to Main Content
Samuel Umtiti sends France to World Cup final
Breaking

Samuel Umtiti sends France to World Cup final

France beat Belgium 1-0 on Tuesday to book a place in the World Cup final against either England or Croatia, thanks to a headed goal from defender Samuel Umtiti in the 51st minute.

Team will face either England or Croatia on Sunday

Thomson Reuters ·
Samuel Umtiti's header was all France needed in the victory over Belgium in the World Cup semifinal on Tuesday.

France beat Belgium 1-0 on Tuesday to book a place in the World Cup final against either England or Croatia, thanks to a headed goal from defender Samuel Umtiti in the 51st minute.

In a pulsating semi-final worthy of the teams' reputations, Umtiti rose high at the near post to head an Antoine Griezmann corner past keeper Thibaut Courtois. It was enough to take France to the final for the first time since 2006. France last won the World Cup in 1998, the year it hosted the event.

Belgium, playing in their second World Cup semi-final after one in 1986, piled on the pressure and came close with a Marouane Fellaini header in the 65th minute and a string of other chances.

But they could not find an equalizer despite having netted 14 times in their previous five games in the tournament.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us