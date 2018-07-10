Samuel Umtiti sends France to World Cup final
Team will face either England or Croatia on Sunday
France beat Belgium 1-0 on Tuesday to book a place in the World Cup final against either England or Croatia, thanks to a headed goal from defender Samuel Umtiti in the 51st minute.
In a pulsating semi-final worthy of the teams' reputations, Umtiti rose high at the near post to head an Antoine Griezmann corner past keeper Thibaut Courtois. It was enough to take France to the final for the first time since 2006. France last won the World Cup in 1998, the year it hosted the event.
Belgium, playing in their second World Cup semi-final after one in 1986, piled on the pressure and came close with a Marouane Fellaini header in the 65th minute and a string of other chances.
But they could not find an equalizer despite having netted 14 times in their previous five games in the tournament.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.