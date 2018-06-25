Ronaldo pleads with Iranian supporters to let him sleep on eve of crucial match

Iran has never been past the group stage at the World Cup, but a win over Portugal on Monday would vault the nation into its first knockout stage round.

That scenario is not lost on Iranian fans, who on the eve of the crucial match, caused a ruckus outside the hotel where Portugal players were trying to sleep, including superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hundreds of Iranian supporters were seen outside Portugal's hotel, banging drums and blowing vuvuzelas long into the night.

Calling the hotel room of an opponent is for the past. Last night, Iranians partied outside Portugal's hotel ahead of Iran-Portugal World Cup game today. The silouette is of Cristiano Ronaldo asking for quiet

The fans became so loud that at one point, Ronaldo was seen in the window pleading with the Iranian supporters to keep the noise down.

The video shows Ronaldo first making the international gesture for sleep, before following with an appreciative thumbs up for the raucous crowd.

Ronaldo foi à janela pedir aos iranianos para o deixarem dormir em paz 💤

Ronaldo has been on a tear since the start of the World Cup. The icon has scored every goal for Portugal through the first two games. His four goals is tied for second in the tournament with Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, one behind England's Harry Kane.

Ronaldo scored his first-ever World Cup goal in a 2-0 win over Iran back in 2006.