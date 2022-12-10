Morocco eliminates Portugal to continue miraculous run at men's World Cup

Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals by beating Portugal 1-0 to likely end Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of winning soccer's biggest prize.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute to continue Morocco's improbable run that has generated an outpouring of pride in the Arab world during the first World Cup to be staged in the Middle East.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo is one of soccer's greatest players. He didn't start for the second straight game but came on as a substitute in the 51st minute. Morocco will play either France or England in the semifinals.

More to come.