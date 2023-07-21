MELBOURNE — Before Canada's first match of the Women's World Cup, a 0-0 draw with Nigeria on Thursday, Canada Soccer tweeted a photo of the team in a huddle before the game with the tagline "mountain climbers."

Canada's team knew that this match would not be easy, as will none of their games against other Group B opponents Ireland and Australia. But the reality is that the match may not have been as difficult as it was frustrating.

One of the most pivotal differences was the energy and how it came in waves for both teams. Canadian players came off the bus with their earbuds on, looking hyper-focused and locked in. Nigeria came in dancing as a whole unit. They clapped and sang and joyfully engaged with each other.

The match began with a beautiful sage burning ceremony, something I have never witnessed before and I have attended four World Cup tournaments. Aunty Joy, an elder from the Wurundjeri community, was wearing a traditional fur and drew attention to Native peoples in the region by offering a eucalyptus leaf-smoking ceremony. She welcomed everyone and reminded us that Wurundjeri people are the oldest living continuous culture in the world. The smoking ceremony highlights traditions of a country that has treated their Indigenous peoples as horrifically as Canada has.

From the starting whistle, Nigerian fans were cheering excitedly and one of the familiar shouts was simply "Asisat!", paying homage to the team's world-class striker, Asisat Oshoala.

There was a horn leading cheers for Nigeria and any call against Nigeria resulted in a loud response from the crowd. The support of women's football is necessary, particularly at a time when the Nigerian Football Federation is not supporting the players as it should be.

After the game, Nigerian forward Ifeoma Onumonu said that playing in Melbourne Rectangular Stadium felt like being in front of a home crowd. When Nigeria took possession or when Onumonu had a powerful shot on target —saved by Kailen Sheridan on a collapsed dive — the entire stadium roared with excitement. The cheering levels of Nigerian supporters easily outweighed the voices of Canadian fans.

It is normal to expect higher levels of noise after a play or shot, but the way the crowd was united in enthusiasm was electric. Obviously Nigeria is closer to Australia than Canada, but the energy was certainly lifted with the chants and cheers for the Super Falcons. It was a far cry from when Canada won its Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics that had no fans because of the pandemic. The rise of voices celebrating every pass or movement from Nigeria was something to behold.

Initially, Canada responded to any physical play with a thoughtful confidence. Canada came out strong and despite a few overly physical tussles, had very strong pass completions and looked to be dominating.

Within the first six minutes the play looked as if it would stay on Nigeria's half of the field, but that shifted continuously throughout the match. It almost seemed as if the sides were even, but for very different reasons. Sometimes the energy really makes a difference and it certainly felt like that on Thursday.

Canada dominated possession and Adriana Leon's runs up the left side were effective. Ashley Lawrence, in striking new braids, remained composed and navigated the Super Falcon's defence with expertise. Not looking too pressed, she would easily pass back to Vanessa Gilles if required.

Referee Lina Lehtovaara of Finland took control of the match early on to say that this was a physical match is an understatement. She handed out two yellow cards (one to Canada's Ashley Lawrence in the 74th minute) before issuing a red card to Nigeria's Deborah Abiodun in extra time for a reckless tackle on Lawrence. Thankfully, Lawrence was not injured.

But the real shift in the game came earlier from Super Falcon goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, who stopped Christine Sinclair's penalty in the 50th minute with an incredible save. It seemed to change the trajectory of Nigeria's energy.

"Chiamaka really lit the fire and made us realize there's something to play for," Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum said. "You know, the mountain wasn't too hard to climb."

I'm not sure if Waldrum knows that Canada has been using the mountain-climbing metaphor, but the fact that he utilized it in his reflection is fascinating. But also because Canada didn't exactly reach the peak in Thursday's tournament opener.

Canada's performance, which started as composed and organized, descended into something different. Canadian head coach Bev Preistman had said that she wanted the team to "stay out of chaos," but that is exactly what transpired and Sheridan admitted after the match that she was feeling the nerves. Sinclair didn't speak to media after the game.

But then there was Nnadozie, who was named player of the match. After the game I asked her what happened at halftime, where the momentum seemed to change and what conversations she might have had with her teammates.

"We got instructions from the coach and we came for the second half," she said simply. "We just did everything he asked us to do."

Later in the first half, Nigeria was physically present and challenging, Canada should have capitalized on their chances to secure a lead, particularly when they had possession for 60 per cent of the match. But as Waldrum said, "It matters what you do with it."

Canada's Jordyn Huitema stands as Nigeria players celebrate the result of a 0-0 draw on Thursday. (AFP via Getty Images)

Canada not capitalizing on their set pieces of chances may seem like what happened, but Nnadozie's stellar goalkeeping would like a word.

There were some standout performances for Canada, including Quinn, whose playmaking and passing seemed so intentional and intelligent.

Canada began the match and retained the majority of the possession, but couldn't convert any of their chances. Gilles saved a shot with her back heel that almost went on after Sheridan slipped on a kick attempt. (When asked about it in the mixed zone she said, "I don't really remember.") That Canada's defence is solid is an indisputable fact, but the ability to finish on net is crucial.

Canada had 15 chances on target (including the penalty kick) but just didn't flow that way. But the day began with a different vibe and one that will leave fans and even the team wondering, and perhaps reflecting for a while.

Canada's move is to take the result in stride and keep the eye on the prize. Priestman reminded everyone with a smile: "We started the Olympics off with a draw." She also said that to move forward and not get bogged down is part of tournament play.

So the good news for Team Canada is that the summit is still reachable, but being able to project the energy and keep steady is imperative. There is still far more climbing to do.