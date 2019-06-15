Vivianne Miedema's 2-goal performance leads the Netherlands to Round 2
Vivianne Miedema scored a goal in each half Saturday to advance the Netherlands into the second round of the Women's World Cup for the second straight tournament with a 3-1 win over Cameroon on Saturday at Valenciennes, France.
Dutch sit atop Group E standings ahead of Canada, which faces New Zealand on Saturday
Miedema put the Dutch in the lead in the 41st minute of the Group E match at Stade du Hainaut and then finished it off in the 85th.
Dominique Bloodworth also scored for the Netherlands in the 48th minute, while Gabrielle Onguene got Cameroon's goal in the 43rd.
Cameroon is in last place in the group, with no points and a minus-3 goal difference, and it is all but eliminated. Cameroon plays New Zealand on Thursday, and the Netherlands meets Canada in a match that kicks off at the same time.
