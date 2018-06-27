Skip to Main Content
Social media buzzing after Germany's stunning World Cup exit

Social media buzzing after Germany's stunning World Cup exit

Eighty years. That's how long it'd had been since the last time Germany failed to make it past the group stage at the World Cup before it lost in stunning fashion to Korea Wednesday afternoon. And the social media world has been buzzing.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how popular is K-pop about to become in Mexico?

CBC Sports ·
Thomas Mueller of Germany looks on in disbelief following Germany's defeat in World Cup against Korea on Wednesday. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Eighty years.

That's how long it had been since the last time Germany failed to make it past the group stage at the World Cup before it lost in stunning fashion to Korea Wednesday afternoon.

Two stoppage-time goals for Korea ended up being the difference in a game that Germany needed to win to avoid the same fate as the 1938 squad.

Instead, Sweden and Mexico advanced to the knockout stage out of Group F with six points each.

And the social media world has been buzzing. Athletes are sad, media outlets are taking shots, and countries are experiencing a roller-coaster of emotions.

The German loss meant that Mexico made it through, despite losing 3-0 to Sweden. And the reaction from the Mexican faithful says it all. Sadly, so does the German reaction.

Perhaps the most famous German athlete to ever cross into North American pro sports had nothing to say once his team's hopes were dashed. 

Fox Sports Brasil had some fun on Twitter, digging the knife deeper into the hearts of German fans. But hopefully if you're a Brazilian fan you don't believe in jinxes? Brazil plays Serbia later today, and advancing to the next round has not been guaranteed yet. 

What this does do is guarantee a different country will be celebrating on the world stage soon.

Oh, and that K-Pop is about to become a lot more popular in Mexico. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us