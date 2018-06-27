Social media buzzing after Germany's stunning World Cup exit

Eighty years.

That's how long it had been since the last time Germany failed to make it past the group stage at the World Cup before it lost in stunning fashion to Korea Wednesday afternoon.

Two stoppage-time goals for Korea ended up being the difference in a game that Germany needed to win to avoid the same fate as the 1938 squad.

Instead, Sweden and Mexico advanced to the knockout stage out of Group F with six points each.

And the social media world has been buzzing. Athletes are sad, media outlets are taking shots, and countries are experiencing a roller-coaster of emotions.

The German loss meant that Mexico made it through, despite losing 3-0 to Sweden. And the reaction from the Mexican faithful says it all. Sadly, so does the German reaction.

Korea score against Germany in Russia. 

11,000km away in Mexico City, this happens...

Fans in Berlin react to Germany crashing out of the World Cup at the group stage for the first time since 1938

Perhaps the most famous German athlete to ever cross into North American pro sports had nothing to say once his team's hopes were dashed.

Speechless. Ima need some time....

Fox Sports Brasil had some fun on Twitter, digging the knife deeper into the hearts of German fans. But hopefully if you're a Brazilian fan you don't believe in jinxes? Brazil plays Serbia later today, and advancing to the next round has not been guaranteed yet.

What this does do is guarantee a different country will be celebrating on the world stage soon.

Oh, and that K-Pop is about to become a lot more popular in Mexico.

DEAR KOREANS: Thank you and I love you. Imma start listening to K-pop and Korean dramas! Vamos Korea!!!