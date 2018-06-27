Social media buzzing after Germany's stunning World Cup exit
On a scale of 1 to 10, how popular is K-pop about to become in Mexico?
Eighty years.
That's how long it had been since the last time Germany failed to make it past the group stage at the World Cup before it lost in stunning fashion to Korea Wednesday afternoon.
Two stoppage-time goals for Korea ended up being the difference in a game that Germany needed to win to avoid the same fate as the 1938 squad.
Instead, Sweden and Mexico advanced to the knockout stage out of Group F with six points each.
And the social media world has been buzzing. Athletes are sad, media outlets are taking shots, and countries are experiencing a roller-coaster of emotions.
The German loss meant that Mexico made it through, despite losing 3-0 to Sweden. And the reaction from the Mexican faithful says it all. Sadly, so does the German reaction.
Korea score against Germany in Russia. <br><br>11,000km away in Mexico City, this happens...<a href="https://t.co/yJG5RWXCrj">https://t.co/yJG5RWXCrj</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldCup</a> [🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/COPA90?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@COPA90</a>] <a href="https://t.co/2WzNCrE9Hn">pic.twitter.com/2WzNCrE9Hn</a>—@cnnsport
Fans in Berlin react to Germany crashing out of the World Cup at the group stage for the first time since 1938 <a href="https://t.co/mLhFcF00qu">https://t.co/mLhFcF00qu</a> <a href="https://t.co/ARlxdI28pn">pic.twitter.com/ARlxdI28pn</a>—@itvnews
Perhaps the most famous German athlete to ever cross into North American pro sports had nothing to say once his team's hopes were dashed.
Speechless. Ima need some time....—@swish41
Fox Sports Brasil had some fun on Twitter, digging the knife deeper into the hearts of German fans. But hopefully if you're a Brazilian fan you don't believe in jinxes? Brazil plays Serbia later today, and advancing to the next round has not been guaranteed yet.
AHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA—@FoxSportsBrasil
What this does do is guarantee a different country will be celebrating on the world stage soon.
Oh, and that K-Pop is about to become a lot more popular in Mexico.
🇲🇽DEAR KOREANS: Thank you and I love you. Imma start listening to K-pop and Korean dramas! Vamos Korea!!! 😤🇰🇷🇰🇷—@navvmari
Maybe if Germany had this they wouldn't be eliminated of the world cup <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KORGER?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KORGER</a> <a href="https://t.co/CNTgkVPLUC">pic.twitter.com/CNTgkVPLUC</a>—@sminyoon
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.