Germany posts its second consecutive 1-0 win

Germany is finding it far from easy going at the World Cup.

Against a skilled Spain outfit, the two-time world champions relied on Sara Dabritz's goal in the 42nd minute for the win Wednesday in Valenciennes, France.

It was second-ranked Germany's second successive 1-0 victory in Group B. Germany earned three points for an opening round 1-0 win over China.

The Germans, who have always reached at least the quarter-finals at Women's World Cups, had to overcome slack defence before taking the lead.

Spain's lack of production spared Germany an upset to the 13th-ranked team that is playing in only its second World Cup.

When a high ball was sent to Nahikari Garcia in the 14th minute, the forward broke through the centre backs. But with only goalkeeper Almuth Schult to beat, Garcia chipped wide.

Germany took the lead against the run of play. Sandra Panos had just saved Alexandra Popp's header but she couldn't keep hold of it and Dabritz pounced to bundle the loose ball into the net.