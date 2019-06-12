Germany posts its second consecutive 1-0 win
Germany is finding it far from easy going at the World Cup, eking out another 1-0 victory on Thursday against a skilled Spain outfit as Sara Dabritz notched the only goal in the 42nd minute at Valenciennes, France.
It was second-ranked Germany's second successive 1-0 victory in Group B. Germany earned three points for an opening round 1-0 win over China.
The Germans, who have always reached at least the quarter-finals at Women's World Cups, had to overcome slack defence before taking the lead.
Spain's lack of production spared Germany an upset to the 13th-ranked team that is playing in only its second World Cup.
When a high ball was sent to Nahikari Garcia in the 14th minute, the forward broke through the centre backs. But with only goalkeeper Almuth Schult to beat, Garcia chipped wide.
Germany took the lead against the run of play. Sandra Panos had just saved Alexandra Popp's header but she couldn't keep hold of it and Dabritz pounced to bundle the loose ball into the net.
